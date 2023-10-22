Centre should push for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war: CPI (M)'s Tarigami

Srinagar: Senior CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami on Sunday called upon the Centre to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami said, “I request our government to not be a silent spectator and follow the traditional policy of (former PMs) Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

“The government should use its influence and call for a ceasefire... I also appeal to all the political powers of the country to a raise voice for justice as it is our duty and I hope it will happen,” he added.

Tarigami also appealed to the Western countries, “who have shut their eyes,” to stop the violence in the region.

The ongoing conflict was triggered by unprecedented attacks against Israel by Hamas militants on October 7. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against the Islamic militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007.

More than 1,400 people were killed in Israel in the deadly attack carried out by Hamas in the south of the Jewish state, and at least 210 were taken captive, a number that is likely to go further up according to official estimates.

Around 4,385 Palestinians are said to have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive that followed.