Centre should safeguard fishermen's livelihood, says TN CM

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon the Centre to 'wake up and secure a permanent resolution to safeguard the fishermen’s livelihood.' Despite his multiple letters urging strong diplomatic intervention, the Union government has remained 'indifferent' as the Sri Lankan Navy persistently arrested and harassed the Indian fishermen, he said in a post on 'X'.

"Today, DMK MPs & MPs from allied parties in Tamil Nadu staged a protest in Parliament premises, demanding immediate release of our 97 fishermen and 216 seized boats. The Union Government must wake up and secure a permanent resolution to safeguard our fishermen’s livelihood! #SaveTNFishermen," he said. PTI JSP KH