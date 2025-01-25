Centre should study how effectively states' utilised economic reforms: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he will request the Government of India (GoI) to undertake a study to gauge how effectively Indian states availed the reforms of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation (LPG).

Back in the early 1990s, GoI undertook a series of reforms to tide over the balance of payments crisis and other economic hiccups, which ultimately resulted in the country becoming a robust emerging economy.

The chief minister observed that some states are bringing the nation down while some are lifting it up in economic terms.

"I am requesting the Government of India that there should be a comparison. It has been 30 years since reforms have been ushered in. In these 30 years of reforms, some states went ahead positively while some states went reverse," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at his residence in Undavalli.

Drawing this comparison, the TDP supremo said that all the states have 'resources, same environment and same policies from GoI' but noted the key is how they are implementing them.

Though different political parties come to power in a democracy, the CM observed that everybody's goal should be on how to empower people and lift them up from poverty. PTI STH KH