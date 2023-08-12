Centre shouldn't brag about repealing sedition law, it is using laws scarier than those framed by British against Oppn leaders: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the Centre should not brag about repealing the sedition law as it is currently using legislations, which are scarier than what the British brought, against its political opponents.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Raut asked whether the law is being repealed to help "RSS worker" and former senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who has been booked for espionage.

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police last month filed a chargesheet against Kurulkar, who was the director of one of the labs of the DRDO in Pune, in a court. He was arrested on May 3 on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent under the Official Secrets Act and is now in judicial custody.

Raut also welcomed the Supreme Court granting bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik in a money-laundering case.

Advertisment

"Do not brag about repealing the sedition law. You (the BJP) have brought laws which are scarier than what the British made and they are being made to trouble your political opponents," he alleged.

"You are using laws that are more dreadful than what the British made against your political opponents and this is more dangerous than sedition," he added.

In an overhaul of criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in Lok Sabha three bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, proposing, among other things, repeal of the sedition law and introducing a new provision with a wider definition of the offence.

Advertisment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023 to replace the CrPC; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Evidence Act.

"The laws that will be repealed... the focus of those laws was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," Shah said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

"The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime," Shah added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Raut's party colleague in Rajya Sabha, asked what was the hurry behind introducing the bills on the last day of the Monsoon session without consulting its stakeholders.

She said there should have been discussion before introducing these laws in Parliament. PTI PR NP