Centre sitting on proposal to name Navi Mumbai airport since 2022: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday expressed his disappointment with the Union government for not granting approval to name the Navi Mumbai airport after late leader DB Patil, a proposal sent in June 2022.

The work on Navi Mumbai airport started in February 2018, and in 2022, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government decided to name it "Loknete Swargiya DB Patil International Airport".

Taking to X, Thackeray said, "It is the birth anniversary of D B Patil. In June 2022, the MVA government cabinet decided to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport as Shri DB Patil International Airport and sent the recommendation to the Union government. The current status is that the cabinet decision is still pending approval from the union government."

He questioned whether such pendency was normal for the BJP-led Central government or was it because they wished to insult Maharashtra.

Thackeray claimed that despite written reminders to the civil aviation ministers over the last three years, the proposal was pending.

He requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to approve the proposal today, on the occasion of the late leader's birthday.

The Sena (UBT) MLA further wrote that the proposal to christen the airport at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport was pending with the Union government since 2020.