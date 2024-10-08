Centre sitting on Sarna religious code demand, will fight for rights: JMM leader Kalpana

Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) JMM legislator Kalpana Soren on Tuesday criticised the Centre for its alleged inaction regarding the demand for a separate Sarna religious code for tribals, affirming that the fight for this right would continue.

She was speaking at a ceremony in Lohardaga, where Rs 497 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of around 50 lakh women as part of the third installment under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY).

"The BJP labels tribals as forest dwellers, which is why the BJP and the Centre are sitting on our demand for Sarna religious code. However, we know how to assert our rights and we will do so," the JMM leader, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said.

Regarding JMMSY, she emphasised that the initiative represents not only financial support but also recognition of women's contributions to society. "Your courage is the true capital of Chief Minister Hemant Soren," she urged, encouraging women to remain strong and empowered.

The third installment of JMMSY was given during Navratri, following previous disbursements during Rakshabandhan and Karam Puja.

The programme included video conferencing with beneficiaries, during which Basanti Devi from Koderma expressed her gratitude, saying, "For the first time, a Chief Minister has honoured us women." The event was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, along with MPs Joba Manjhi and Sukhdev Bhagat, as well as Ministers Bebi Devi and Deepika Pandey Singh. PTI NAM MNB