Centre spends Rs 7,641 cr on minorities in last 11 years: Kurian in RS

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Centre has disbursed Rs 10,225.83 crore for socio-economic development of the Sikh community and other minorities, including Rs 7,641 crore in the last 11 years, by providing concessional loan for self-employment income generation ventures, Union Minister George Kurian informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under Ministry of Minority Affairs implements schemes for socio-economic development of the Sikh community and other notified minority communities.

"Since inception in 1994, NMDFC has disbursed an amount of Rs 10,225.83 crore covering over 27.35 lakh families under its various schemes.

"Out of that, Rs 7,641 crore have been disbursed in the last 11 years for the welfare of minority communities, including Sikhs," the Minister of State for Minority Affairs told the House while replying to supplementaries.

Kurian also said that Government of India is taking care of all kinds of people and it has given around 1,073 long-term visas to those who have come from Pakistan.

"Under Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) , 337 citizenships have also been issued to people," the minister said.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) is being implemented by the ministry with focused interventions in areas of education, health, skill, women empowerment etc in minority-concentrated pockets.

"Under the scheme, over 11 lakh infrastructure assets have been sanctioned, of which about 9 lakh units have been completed, with a total sanctioned project cost of Rs 26,237 crore and over Rs 16,300 crore released to States/UTs and CGOs since inception," he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme focuses on skill development and training of youth, development of women leadership and entrepreneurship and education support for school dropouts, he said.

"During current year, 42 projects covering 1.40 lakh beneficiaries have been approved, with a total outlay of more than Rs 700 crore. Under the scheme, a project has been allocated to Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to train 29,600 candidates in modern skilling-based job roles and support 2,000 candidates through bridge education to re-enter formal schooling," the minister said.

He said as per information received from Ministry of Home Affairs, Long Term Visa (LTV) is granted to persons belonging to minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh viz Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who have come to India on valid travel documents i.e., valid passport and valid visa and seeking permanent settlement in India with a view to acquiring Indian citizenship.

The government has extended various facilities to such persons living in India on LTV.

These include grant of LTV for a period of 5 years, education of children in schools and colleges, employment in the private sector, purchase of dwelling units and opening of bank accounts.

"Total 1,073 LTVs have been granted to such Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan nationals belonging to Sikh religion during the last five years.

"As per information received from Ministry of Home Affairs, total 337 Sikh community persons have been granted citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," the minister said.

Providing details, he said 296 such long-term visas have been given to Sikhs in Delhi, to 14 Sikhs in Haryana, 6 Sikhs in Madhya Pradesh, 13 Sikhs in Punjab and 8 Sikhs in Uttarakhand, totalling 337. PTI SKC SKC ANU ANU