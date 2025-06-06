Centre, state committed to make Uttarakhand national horticulture hub: Chouhan

Dehradun, Jun 6 (PTI) The Centre and the Uttarakhand government are committed to making the state a national hub of horticulture, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Interacting with farmers at a Kisan Chaupal in Pavwala Sauda village under Doiwala block of Dehradun, the agriculture minister said, "The quality of fruits, grains and vegetables grown in Uttarakhand is unique and they have full potential to make a mark at the global level." "The Centre and the state government together will make Uttarakhand a national hub of horticulture," he said.

During his visit, the minister also planted a sapling as part of the ongoing Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam (a tree in the name of mother) campaign.

Chouhan interacted with litchi, basmati rice, jackfruit and vegetable producers, and talked about issues relating to seeds, irrigation, marketing, and the crop insurance scheme.

"I am from a farmer family, I know the pain of farmers. That is why today I have come directly to the farm and sat on the cot, so that I can know whether the benefits of the government schemes are reaching the ground or not. Direct communication with the farmers ensures their strong participation," he said at the Chaupal.

Talking to the media, he said the state government is doing excellent work in the field of agriculture under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Centre, along with the Uttarakhand government, will ensure that the farmers here not only get the benefit of modern agricultural techniques, but also get markets for their products at the national and international level, he said.

Further, Chouhan said farming will be made more profitable in future by giving special emphasis on natural farming, technological innovation and water conservation.