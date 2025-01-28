Centre, state funds inadequate for mitigation work against wild animal attacks: Priyanka

Wayanad: Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday, said that funds from the central and state governments were inadequate for carrying out mitigation work against animal attacks in the high range district of Kerala and assured to raise the issue in the Parliament.

Advertisment

Priyanka, also a Congress general secretary, said she will take up the issue of inadequate funds with the central and state governments.

The Wayanad MP was speaking to reporters after a meeting at the District Collectorate.

While assuring that she will highlight the issue of inadequate funds, Priyanka also said that she will "not initiate a law change".

Advertisment

"I will not initiate a law change, but I will raise in the Parliament the needs of the people here, including the paramount need for the safety of the people".

"I will raise the fact that if we do not get adequate funds over here to do the mitigation work, their lives will continue to be in danger," she said.

She also said that everyone, including the Centre, state government, and the people's representatives, has to work together as there was "no ready-made solution" for the problem of wild animal attacks.

Advertisment

The Wayanad MP said it was not a simple but a complex problem.

"So, what I am going to raise first and foremost is that they (local administration) are going to need much more funding over here to do their work properly," she added.

Before the meeting, Priyanka visited the home of Radha, who was killed by a tiger last week when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here.

Advertisment

The 'man-eater' tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Wayanad on Monday and an autopsy on the dead cat revealed the presence of the victim's hair, dress, and a pair of earrings in its stomach, forest officials said.