Centre, state govt must take appropriate steps on orange, sweet lime export: Ex-minister Deshmukh

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Friday urged the Centre and Maharashtra government to take appropriate steps regarding the export of oranges and sweet limes amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, a major importer of these fruits from the Vidarbha region.

Deshmukh, the legislator from Katol in the state's orange belt, said orange and sweet lime growers were worried about not getting a good price for their produce during the harvest season in November.

The Central and state governments should take appropriate steps regarding the export policy of oranges and sweet limes sent from Vidarbha to Bangladesh, Kuwait, Oman, America, China, Hong Kong and Australia, he said in a release.

The former minister said in the last four years seasons, Bangladesh hiked the import price of oranges and lemons from Rs 88 to Rs 101, due to which lakhs of tonnes of fruit were not exported, and their prices fell considerably.

He claimed orange and sweet lime growers had to suffer losses because the Central and state governments did not work on import and export policies.

Deshmukh further said there is uncertainty over the export of oranges to Bangladesh during the harvest in November due to the prevailing situation in the neighbouring country.

The government should take appropriate steps to ensure that if the fruits cannot be exported to Bangladesh, how they can be sent to other countries, he said.

Deshmukh said the state government should follow up with the Centre and help farmers.