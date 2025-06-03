Centre, state to extend help to flood victims in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that the Centre will extend help to the flood-affected people in both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, while the state government will also do the same.

The chief minister reviewed the flood situation and visited the affected people in six relief camps in Cachar district.

''The Prime Minister called me this morning and I apprised him of the sufferings of flood-affected people in both the valleys in the state,'' Sarma said at a press conference at Silchar in the district.

He assured people that all help would also be provided by the state government.

''I have directed the administration to eliminate long processes and provide quick relief. The district commissioner will upload the names of the affected people on the website (concerned),'' the chief minister said.

Sarma said that as has been done last year, ''We will help each and every flood-affected family in a time-bound manner. We stand by the people affected by the flood and remain committed to resolve their issues - be it of floods or beyond it''.

In Cachar district, the danger level of the Barak river is 19.83 mm but it is now flowing at over 21 mm. Most areas of Silchar town are waterlogged due to heavy rainfall for the last few days, he said.

The accumulated water is being cleared with the help of 10 pumps and if required, more such machines would be engaged, the CM said.

Sarma said that the sinking zone near Tarapur is a pressing issue and efforts are on to arrest the situation.

He said that he reviewed the site and instructed officials to explore avenues to find a solution to the issue after a bridge is reopened by July 20.

'We are working to solve the issue of drainage in Silchar city. Together we are working to find an amicable solution on lines of Bharalu pumping station in Guwahati'', Sarma said.

One person died and a population of 77,961 was affected in Cachar district where flood waters have inundated 146 villages in five revenue circles.

The district administration has opened 90 relief camps where 19,000 people have taken shelter while relief materials are being arranged for those staying in their homes, officials said.

The chief minister also handed over financial assistance to the next of kin of Jabir Hussain Borbhuyan who died in flood waters.

In the entire state, around 5.35 lakh people have been affected in 20 districts due to floods. PTI DG NN