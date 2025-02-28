Centre, states need to ensure future generation gets the best of education: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) It is the joint responsibility of the Centre and states to ensure that our future generation gets the best of education and is not only future ready but also globally ready, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Singh was speaking at National Science Day celebrations, 'Vigyan Vaibhav - 2025', organized by DRDO and others here.

The New Education Policy (NEP) has endeavoured to change the nature of our education system by introducing dynamic elements like field work, practicals and research, Rajnath Singh said.

This is the line with which Swami Vivekananda had said: the very essence of education is the concentration of mind, not of collecting facts, he further added.

"I am also aware that education is a concurrent subject under the Indian Constitution. It is the joint responsibility of the Centre and states to ensure that our future generation gets the best of education, that no child is left without good education and that the generations ahead are not only future ready but also globally ready," he said.

Bringing up our young generation as future ready and globally ready must be a joint effort, a national effort and nothing less than that, he said.

Singh further said the National Science Day is one such occasion which not only commemorates the achievements of the scientists but also encourages the younger generations to take up science and innovation for national development.

He further said India was a slow growth economy after independence and under the circumstances it was understood that science was the way forward to improve the economic development, essential for a self generating economy and industry as well as agriculture, he said.

