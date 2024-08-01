Centre, states should ensure backward sections within SCs get reservation: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The CPI (M) on Thursday said the Supreme Court has settled an issue of "longstanding contention" by holding that sub-classification of Scheduled Castes is permissible and asserted that the Centre and states must ensure that backward sections of Scheduled Castes get reservation.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by states can be permitted to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups.

The verdict said the basis of sub-classification has to be justified by "quantifiable and demonstrable data by the states, which cannot act on its whims".

In a post on X, CPI(M) general Secretary Sitaram Yechury said it settles a longstanding contention.

"Settling an issue of longstanding contention, a 7-judge Supreme Court bench held that sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes is permissible. The SC also permitted separate quotas for more backward SC categories," Yechury said.

"Governments, both Union and states, as directed by the SC, must now take all measures to bring backward sections of the SCs into the fold of socially affirmative action," he said.

The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) also issued a statement calling upon governments to work out appropriate steps.

"A 7-Judge bench of the Supreme Court (by 6-1) held that sub classification of Scheduled Castes is permissible. The Supreme Court also permitted separate quotas for more backwards within the SC categories. The Supreme Court directed that the State has to justify the sub-classification on the basis of empirical data regarding the inadequacy of representation of the sub-class," it said.

"The governments, as per the direction of the Supreme Court, must now take all necessary measures to ensure that the backward sections of the SCs are provided with facilities for improving their conditions," the party said.

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) calls upon the governments to work out appropriate steps to ensure that the backward sections within the SCs are brought into the fold of affirmative action," it said. PTI AO ZMN