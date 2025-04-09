Centre, States working to curb rising human-animal conflicts: Union Minister

Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 9 (PTI) Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday said the Centre, in collaboration with state governments, is implementing a series of measures to reduce the number of human-animal conflicts and expressed hope that the issue can be resolved soon.

He said the population of wild animals, especially endangered species, is increasing in India, thanks to the conservation efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

At the same time, the country is also witnessing a situation where wild animals are venturing out of forest areas or local people are entering forest buffer zones, said Union Minister of State for Environment and Forests, adding that such conflicts are on the rise.

"We are taking this situation very seriously. We are introducing measures to counter it," he said, adding that these steps are being implemented in collaboration with state governments.

Singh was in Kalpetta in this hill district to inaugurate the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.

He said steps have been taken to create awareness among locals about animal behaviour and the protective measures they can adopt.

Radio collaring and other tracking methods are being used to monitor such animals, and physical barriers like fencing and trenches are being installed in areas with frequent instances of human-animal conflict.

Pointing out various reasons for wild animals straying into inhabited areas, the Union Minister said that food scarcity could be one of the reasons pushing them out of forests.

The overgrowth of invasive species suppresses the growth of native plants and grasses in forests, leaving animals like deer and elephants without food, he said.

Singh assured that forest departments are working to eradicate these invasive species but noted that it may take time.

"It is a long process and requires sustained effort," he said, adding that the Union Forest Ministry, in collaboration with state forest departments, is implementing a series of steps to address these challenges.

"We are trying to implement several measures to reduce the number of such conflicts," Singh reiterated.

He added that compensation is also provided to the families of those who lose their lives in human-animal conflicts.

"We hope we can resolve the problem soon," Singh added.

The Union Minister's remarks come at a time when Kerala has witnessed a spate of wild animal attacks and human casualties in various forest fringe areas in recent times. PTI LGK SSK ADB