Centre suffering from 'anti-Punjab' syndrome: Kejriwal

Ludhiana, Mar 3 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Centre is suffering from "anti-Punjab" syndrome and asked the people to punish it in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He also appealed to the people of Punjab to make his party victorious on all 13 seats.

Kejriwal took on the Centre for allegedly rejecting Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying it was humiliation of Punjabis and added that the martyrs of state do not need "NOC" (no-objection certificate) from the Centre for their supreme sacrifices.

The Centre is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they need to be taught a lesson, he said, and slammed the Union government for creating "obstacles" in the smooth functioning of the non-BJP ruled states. This is "high-handedness" of the Centre, he added.

The Delhi chief minister was addressing a gathering here.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had detailed deliberations with the industrialists and traders during 'Sarkar Vyapaar Milni' programme here.

Addressing a gathering later, Mann reiterated that the first of its kind initiative in the form of these 'milnis' (meetings) is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the trading community.

He said this is a step forward for restoring the pristine glory of the state by giving fillip to its economic development.

Mann said the industry and trade is the backbone of the economy of every state due to which it must be given an impetus.

Kejriwal appealed to the people to make AAP candidates victorious in the Lok Sabha polls, saying it would strengthen Mann's hands too.

Earlier, at another event during inauguration of a school of eminence here, Kejriwal had targeted the Centre and said, "You are seeing how the Centre is hassling us. In Delhi, I am tackling that. But in Punjab, Mann is fighting with BJP, Centre and with the Governor.

"Centre is withholding Rs 8,000 crore of Punjab's money. They are not releasing it. It is not their money. It is of people of Punjab. With this money, so many developmental works could have been undertaken," said Kejriwal.

Addressing industrialists later, the AAP chief said the Mann government is working tirelessly for the well-being of every section of the society.

He said on Saturday, 165 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' were dedicated for the welfare of the people.

He claimed that in the last 75 years, no such effort was made for giving quality health facilities to the people. However, Kejriwal said, now 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics are operational in the state and which are providing free treatment to the common people.

He said even in the posh areas of Delhi, the people had been demanding Mohalla clinics for getting quality health services.

The Delhi chief minister said on the one hand the government schools across Punjab are being renovated and on the other hand government hospitals are being upgraded by equipping them with latest infrastructure.

He said the state government is according top priority to provide jobs to the youth for which the industrial sector is the backbone.

Kejriwal claimed that previous governments had never bothered about the welfare of the industrialists and traders.

The Delhi chief minister described these 'milnis' as need of the hour for better coordination amongst the state government and the traders.

He said it is the need of hour for early resolution of the issues faced by the traders through these 'milnis'.

Meanwhile, Mann said the state government is working tirelessly for changing the face of Punjab by giving impetus to its development.

He said they are doing "politics of work" and working for the welfare of the people and the growth of the state.

Mann said so far investments worth Rs 70,000 crore have been firmed up in the state.

He claimed that the state has the best law and order situation in the country due to which industries are coming in a big way.

He said the state government has already prepared a blueprint of upgrading the infrastructure in the focal points and SEZs besides ensuring security in the industrial areas by setting up special police posts.

The Punjab chief minister said the "era of harassment of the industry and traders is over and the state government will now act as a facilitator".

He said, "Unlike in the past, no one will harass the industrialists. Rather the state government will make every effort to promote and encourage the industry." He said the state government will make concerted efforts for safeguarding, promoting and expanding the existing industrial units in the state. PTI COR SUN KSS KSS