Centre taking necessary steps for safety of J-K students, traders stranded in Iran: BJP leader

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) The Centre has taken necessary steps to ensure safety and security of students and businessmen from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Iran, BJP leader Ravinder Raina asserted on Monday.

Raina, a former president of J-K BJP unit, said many students and their parents have contacted him and he wanted to assure them that they would not be allowed to face any problem and if there is a need, they will be safely evacuated.

“We are very much concerned about the safety and security of our students studying in Iran. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken steps to ensure safety of the Indian students and the traders stranded there,” the BJP leader said.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in constant touch with the government of Iran and the Indian High Commission is also looking after this issue seriously.

“Many of our students in Iran and parents contacted me and I assure them and also the businessmen that the Government of India will not let them face any kind of problem. They are our children and the children of our country,” he said.

He said it is the duty of the government to protect them and take care of their security.

“Our prime minister has said that in case of need, they will be brought back to the country,” Rana said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he spoke to the External Affairs Minister regarding students from the Union Territory and was assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure safety of all Indian students.

Indian nationals in Iran were on Sunday asked to exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel.

Israel on Friday last had launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.PTI TAS TAS DV DV