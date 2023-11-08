Centre taking steps to promote Ayush system of medicine: MoS Mahendrabhai

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai on Wednesday said the Centre is taking steps for the promotion and propagation of the Ayush system of medicine in the country.

Advertisment

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant progress in reinventing the proven benefits of the traditional system of medicine to enrich the quality of lives of the people, he said.

Our traditional medicine systems are efficacious, Mahendrabhai, who was accompanied by Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary in the Ayush Ministry, said at a press conference here.

Talking about the ministry's flagship National Ayush Mission (NAM) programme, he said it is being implemented with the vision to provide Ayush healthcare services throughout the country.

Advertisment

The Ministry of Ayush is working on the operationalisation of 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) under NAM by 2023-24, the minister said.

Replying to a question, he said that modern and traditional medicine systems will have to go hand in hand to provide the best healthcare to the people.

"It is Modiji's dream to take the Ayush system of medicine forward," Mahendrabhai said.

He emphasized the need for bolstering evidence-based scientific research in the Ayush sector.

The minister said each year, Ayurveda Day is celebrated on November 10 across India as a mark of respect to Lord Dhanvantari. The theme chosen this year is 'Ayurveda for One Health', he added. PTI SUN IJT