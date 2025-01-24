Centre to allot more than its share to T'gana in housing in urban areas: Union Minister Manohar Lal

Karimnagar (Telangana), Jan 24 (PTI) The Centre would allot more than its share to Telangana in the one crore houses to be built by it in urban areas as the state government did not take the benefit of the houses sanctioned earlier, Union Minister Manohar Lal said on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting after attending various development programmes in Karimnagar, he said the state can be compensated by allotting more in view of its loss in construction of the houses in the past.

Lal, who highlighted the NDA government's various welfare and development schemes, said tap water connections have been provided to 12 crore houses in the country under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power also said Karimnagar and Warangal in Telangana have been included among the 'smart cities' programme taken up by the Centre in 100 corporations in the country.

He also said the Centre would extend financial and technical support to address the problem of dumpyard in Karimnagar, also assuring that there would be no power shortage for Telangana.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, Telangana's Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar were present on the occasion. PTI CORR SJR SJR KH