Centre to bear entire expenditure for construction of 92 railway overbridges in Odisha: CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Centre has agreed to bear the entire expenditure for the construction of 92 railway overbridges across Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Thursday.

A statement released by the CMO said that though it was earlier decided that both the state government and the Centre would bear the cost of construction of these 92 railway over bridges, later, as per the request of CM Mohan Charan Majhi, the Railways agreed to take the burden of the entire expenditure." Taking to X, Majhi said: "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Minister of Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for their continued support towards strengthening railway infrastructure in Odisha. The approval for conversion of 92 Road Over Bridge works to 100 per cent Railway funding and execution by the railways as a single entity reflects the Centre's strong commitment to enhancing safety and accelerating connectivity across the state." "This decision will greatly benefit the people of Odisha by ensuring faster project execution, safer travel, and improved road-rail integration. The state government deeply appreciates this visionary initiative, which reinforces the spirit of Purvoday," Majhi said.

Vaishnaw informed the Centre's decision to the chief minister through a letter that it will bear the entire construction cost of 92 railway overbridges to be constructed in various parts of the state.

The chief minister said that the Prime Minister has always paid special attention to the development of Odisha.

He said the PM has all along given top priority to Odisha for the development of industry along with railways, roads, ports and aviation infrastructure.

"This devotion of the Prime Minister towards the people of Odisha will accelerate the development of the state," he said.