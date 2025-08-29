Centre to brainstorm next phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameenon Sep 1

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) is preparing to chart its next phase of toilet construction, having built more than 11.93 crore household toilets.

In addition, till now under the initiative, 2.62 lakh community sanitary complexes have been constructed, and 4.76 lakh villages have been declared as ODF Plus Model, according to the government.

The next phase begins once Phase II concludes in March 2026.

On Monday, the Ministry of Jal Shakti will convene a national roundtable to review progress and plan the way forward, according to an official statement.

The deliberations will be chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil.

According to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the full-day programme will draw participation from 17 state ministers, in charge of rural sanitation, 21 senior bureaucrats, and 26 mission directors from 29 states and union territories.

According to the government, the SBM-G has also operationalised over 950 GOBARdhan projects and 124 faecal sludge treatment plants under Phase II.

The upcoming conference will focus on sustaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus outcomes, strengthening solid and liquid waste management, and scaling GOBARdhan and faecal sludge management.

"As we approach the end of Phase II in March 2026, this conference is a critical opportunity to consolidate gains, reflect on lessons learnt, and chart a robust roadmap for the next phase of SBM-G," the DDWS said.