Centre to bring new agriculture laws to provide strong legal protection to farmers: Chouhan

Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Centre will soon introduce new agricultural laws to provide strong legal protection to farmers.

He asserted that exploitation of farmers through fake seeds, spurious fertilisers and counterfeit pesticides will no longer be tolerated, and warned of strict and punitive action against those harming the cultivators' interests.

Chouhan made the remarks during his one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, during which he interacted with farmers in two villages of Durg district, an official statement said.

"The hard work of farmers, their crops and their future cannot be compromised under any circumstances. The Centre has moved decisively towards strict and punitive action against elements causing losses to farmers through fake seeds, spurious fertilisers and counterfeit pesticides," the Union minister said.

Those involved in supplying fake agricultural inputs are not just committing economic offences but betraying farmers' trust, he said.

New agricultural laws will soon be introduced in Parliament to provide a strong legal shield for farmers, he added.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the welfare and holistic development of farmers remains the Centre's top priority.

At the beginning of his visit, Chouhan toured Girhola and Khapri villages in Durg district, where he interacted with farmers by stepping onto the field bunds.

He inspected nurseries, farmlands and agricultural units, and reviewed crop cycles, horticulture practices, irrigation systems, seed production and the adoption of modern farming techniques.

At Girhola village, the Union minister planted a mango sapling, emphasising the importance of environmental conservation and green development.

He said tree plantation is not only vital for the environment but can also serve as a sustainable source of long-term income for farmers, urging them to adopt horticulture and tree-based farming alongside traditional agriculture.

Later, Chouhan visited a farm in Khapri village, where he held discussions with farmers during a 'Kisan Chaupal'.

He said Chhattisgarh's farmers are rapidly adopting modern technologies along with traditional practices, setting an example for the rest of the country.

The minister noted that crop diversification into horticulture and vegetable cultivation, along with paddy farming, has led to a significant rise in farmers' incomes.

Farmers informed him that horticultural crops were yielding higher returns as compared to paddy, prompting Chouhan to describe diversification as the need of the hour.

Highlighting key central schemes, the minister said financial assistance is being provided to small and marginal farmers through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, while crops are insured against natural calamities under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana promotes innovation and productivity, while the Digital Agriculture Mission and drone technology are being used for crop monitoring, pesticide spraying and cost reduction.

Chouhan called natural farming, micro-irrigation and water conservation-based agriculture the future of farming, urging farmers to actively participate in these initiatives.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment, Chouhan said efforts are underway to make agriculture profitable and ensure sustained growth in farmers' income across Chhattisgarh and the country, expressing confidence that strong policies, effective laws, modern technology and farmers' hard work will usher in a new agricultural revolution.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Agriculture minister Ramvichar Netam and others were accompanying him. PTI TKP NP