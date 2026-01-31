Centre to bring new seed, pesticide laws to protect farmers from substandard products: Chouhan

Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Centre will soon introduce new laws related to seeds and pesticides to protect farmers' interest and curb the supply of spurious agricultural inputs.

Addressing a farmers' fair at Kumhari in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, Chouhan said exploitation of farmers through spurious fertilisers, pesticides and fake seeds would not be tolerated, warning of strict and punitive action against those harming cultivators' interests.

"Fake fertilisers and fake seeds are a major problem for farmers. We are trying to bring the Seed Act in Parliament during the current session. Those supplying substandard seeds to farmers will not be spared. Heavy fines will be imposed and, if done deliberately, there will also be provisions for punishment," the Union minister said.

He said a Pesticide Act is also being drafted to ensure strict action against companies or individuals supplying inferior pesticides.

"Many times farmers invest their money in poor-quality pesticides that fail to work. Such practices will not be allowed under any circumstances," he added.

His government is trying to bring the two Acts in the ongoing session of the Parliament, he said.

Chouhan said forcing farmers to buy pesticides or other products with fertilisers would be treated as illegal, and strict action would be taken against those involved.

He assured full support for research and innovation in agriculture.

The minister said a national 'krishi chintan shivir' (agriculture conclave) will be held in New Delhi on February 16 and 17, where farmers' suggestions will be taken into account and necessary changes will be made in agricultural policies and schemes.

"This is a farmers' government. The welfare of farmers is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top priority," he said.

Highlighting India's agricultural performance, Chouhan said the country's agricultural growth rate stands at 4.45 per cent, and India has emerged as the world's largest producer of rice, surpassing China.

He stressed the need to make farming more profitable through modern techniques and diversification into fruits, flowers, vegetables and medicinal plants.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister toured Girhola and Khapri villages in Durg district, where he interacted with farmers in the fields, inspected nurseries and farms, and reviewed irrigation systems, seed production and modern farming practices. He also planted a mango sapling at Girhola village, advocating horticulture and tree-based farming as a source of long-term income.

Addressing a 'Kisan Chaupal' at a farm in Khapri village, Chouhan said Chhattisgarh's farmers are rapidly adopting modern technologies alongside traditional practices, setting an example for the rest of the country. He noted that crop diversification has significantly increased farmers' incomes, with horticultural crops yielding higher returns than paddy.

The minister also highlighted key central schemes, including the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Digital Agriculture Mission, under which drone technology is being used for crop monitoring, pesticide spraying and cost reduction.

Chouhan described natural farming, micro-irrigation and water conservation-based agriculture as the future of farming, and urged farmers to actively participate in these initiatives.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, state Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam and other officials accompanied the Union minister.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur before starting his one-day visit to the state, Chouhan also criticised the Congress for opposing Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G-RAM-G) Act, alleging that the party only opposes government initiatives.

He said VB G-RAM-G is a boon for the poor, labourers and farmers as the guaranteed employment days have been increased from 100 days to 125 days, but the Congress has been opposing the move.

Chouhan alleged that those irregularities committed during the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state under MNREGA scheme would not happen now, asserting that every rupee would be spent transparently for village development.

He said under the VB G-RAM-G scheme, villages would be developed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', with Gram Panchayats preparing development plans and ensuring proper utilisation of funds.

The Congress opposes every good initiative of the government and is busy in internal fighting. Earlier, its senior leaders were at loggerheads, and now the party president and former chief minister are engaged in fighting, while party workers are suffering, Chouhan claimed. PTI TKP NP KRK