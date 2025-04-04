Centre to call meet to resolve Krishna water dispute: Karnataka Dy CM

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the Centre will soon convene a meeting to build consensus on the decades-old Krishna water sharing dispute involving Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"The Centre has agreed to soon call a meeting with the concerned state governments to build a consensus on the issue of Krishna water sharing dispute," Shivakumar told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, a delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to seek approval for the Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra projects.

The dispute dates back to 1956 when Andhra Pradesh was formed. The first Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) addressed the issue in 1973, with a second tribunal established in 2004 to reallocate water.

Though the second KWDT delivered its report in 2010, its award remains unimplemented due to legal challenges.

Shivakumar said that he requested the Centre to approach the Supreme Court for modification of its June 2011 order and take steps to notify the KWDT-II Award.

The tribunal, which now includes Telangana's concerns following the state's creation in 2014, has been extended several times with its current term running until July 31, 2025.

On the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is awaiting clearance from the Central Water Commission.

"We have requested the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to take its appraisal and accord clearances at the earliest," he said.

When asked about resolving bottlenecks with alliance partner DMK, which represents Tamil Nadu's interests, Shivakumar drew a clear line, "That's a political alliance, not on this." He emphasized the importance of the Mekedatu project, which would address Bengaluru's growing water demands while facilitating regulated release of water to Tamil Nadu and generating 400 megawatts of power.

The deputy chief minister also urged the Centre to release Rs 5,300 crore in central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project under the PMKSY-AIBP scheme and sought early wildlife clearance for the Kalasa nala project of Mahadayi.

Karnataka will also seek central assistance under the Jal Jeevan Scheme for the Yetinahole Project, he added. PTI LUX AS AS