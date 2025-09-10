Centre to conduct digital life certificate campaign in November

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Centre will conduct a digital life certificate (DLC) campaign in November across all districts and sub-divisional headquarters of the country, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The nationwide campaign will be conducted by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) from November 1 to 30, the Personnel Ministry said.

Pensioners have to submit a life certificate every year in the month of November for the continuation of pension payment.

The digital life certificate campaign 4.0 is positioned as the largest-ever outreach initiative for pensioners, targeting the submission of two crore life certificates digitally, with a strong emphasis on face authentication technology, ensuring universal coverage and ease of living for pensioners.

A high-level meeting was chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary (Pension), on Tuesday to review the performance of past digital life certificate (DLC) campaigns. Senior executives of 19 pension disbursing banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) attended the meeting.

The previous campaign achieved 1.62 crore DLCs, including more than 50 lakh DLCs through face authentication technology, and 1,900 camps in more than 800 districts and cities were organised with active participation of banks, IPPB, central government ministries and departments, and Pensioners' Welfare Associations.

From the banking side, Amritesh Mohan, the Chief General Manager of the State Bank of India, Rajesh Prasad of the Punjab National Bank, and Gurusharan Rai Bansal of the India Post Payments Bank participated in the meeting.

Senior representatives from other pension disbursing banks present there also assured complete preparedness of their networks and doorstep service channels, the statement said.

The meeting finalised daily DLC generation targets for November 2025, scheduling of camps at 1,600 districts and sub-divisional headquarters, and provision of doorstep services for very senior and differently-abled pensioners, it added.

Banks and IPPB will launch an extensive awareness campaign in October 2025, using SMS, WhatsApp, social media, banners, and local media coverage to inform pensioners about submission options.