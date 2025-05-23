Centre to consider Bangalore Metro Phase-2, 3A proposals: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Centre will examine Bangalore Metro Phase-2 and 3A proposals after they receive approval from the Karnataka government.

He reviewed the progress of various urban initiatives in Bengaluru and urged the state government to prioritise legacy waste management and tap Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025-26 for Urban Reforms.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of various missions, the Union Minister said the revised cost of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project will be considered once the proposal is approved by the state cabinet.

"At present about 75 km of metro network is operational in Bengaluru and about 145 km of metro network is under construction. Recently, a few months back, the central government sanctioned 45 km of metro phase-3 network at a cost of Rs 15,600 crore," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the state government has submitted the proposal for Bangalore phase-3A, covering approximately 37 kms. The estimated cost is about Rs 28,400 crore.

The cost estimate of phase-3 A network needs to be examined by the expert agency. The Centre has already issued directions in this regard.

"The project will be sanctioned by the central government, once reply is received from the government of Karnataka," he said.

Khattar further urged the state government to address the issue of legacy waste management and promote reuse of water and sustainability.

He also emphasised allowing higher FAR (Floor Area Ratio) along mass transit corridors, which will reshape cities, reduce traffic congestion and improve use of public transport.

"During the discussion on fund requirement of the State, over and above the approved schemes of the Government of India, Union Minister encouraged the state to take up the reforms to claim the 50 years interest-free loan under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025-26'," the statement added.