Centre to consider demands for greater empowerment of autonomous district councils: Oram

Agartala, Jul 28 (PTI) Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram on Sunday said the Centre will consider demands for greater empowerment of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the Northeast.

Recently, ADC chiefs of the state along with Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request increased autonomy and financial control for the tribal councils.

"The issue of empowering ADCs in the Northeast is an ongoing process and involves multiple ministries, including Tribal Welfare and Home Affairs. The Centre will consider their demands," Oram said at a press conference.

Oram, who arrived here to discuss the key points of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, will also hold a review meeting with officials from the state Tribal Welfare Department.

The Union Minister emphasised that the Budget focuses on the welfare of four key segments - the poor, women, youth, and farmers, with the aim of achieving a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

"The budgetary outlay for the Tribal Welfare Ministry has been significantly increased. The Budget prioritises youth skilling, with Rs 6,399 crore allocated for setting up 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country," Oram added. PTI PS MNB