Centre to develop 100 climate-resilient coastal villages: Union Minister Kurian

Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian on Friday said that the government will develop 100 climate-resilient coastal fishing villages across the country to enhance the economic resilience of coastal communities impacted by climate change.

The Centre would also allocate Rs 2 crore per village under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for developing essential fisheries infrastructure, he said.

The fully funded initiative aims to support sustainable livelihoods for fishers, improve infrastructure, and bolster resilience against climate threats, according to a release.

The initiative will provide common facilities such as fish drying yards, processing centers, fish markets, and emergency rescue services. It will also promote climate-resilient practices like seaweed cultivation, artificial reefs, and green fuel projects, said Kurian, while inaugurating an awareness workshop on drone applications in the fisheries sector at ICAR-CMFRI.

Kurian emphasised the transformative role of drones in addressing critical challenges in fisheries.

He noted that "drones are essential for managing aquaculture farms, monitoring fish markets, and assessing damage to fisheries infrastructure during natural disasters. Underwater drones can monitor fish behaviour in natural habitats, detecting distress signals like erratic swimming patterns, and providing real-time data to strengthen sustainable fisheries management." Kurian also announced that the Department of Fisheries would install transponders in one lakh marine fishing vessels this year with an investment of Rs 364 crore.

The system will "enable real-time tracking, two-way communication, and weather alerts, including cyclone warnings, up to 200 nautical miles from the coast." Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) using the GSAT 6 Satellite, the technology "will allow fishermen to send short messages via their mobile phones while at sea", according to the release.

Additionally, the system will provide information on Potential Fishing Zones (PFZ) to fishermen in regional languages, offering access to vessel tracking, onboard crew monitoring, and updates on fishing harbours and landing centres.