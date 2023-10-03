Centre to establish training centre for MSMEs in Goa: CM Sawant

Panaji: The Central government plans to establish a training centre at the cost of Rs 200 crore to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Goa, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at NITI Aayog's workshop on women-led development, Sawant said Goa, which has a population of 15.7 lakh, is home to nearly 400 registered startups.

To support the MSMEs in Goa, the Central government is planning to establish a training centre in the state at the cost of Rs 200 crore, he said.

“Our goal is to enhance Goa's economic stability, generate employment, foster industrial development, contribute to the country's GDP growth, and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the chief minister said Women play an indispensable role in fostering inclusivity and driving positive change in the nation, he said while addressing the workshop.

“They (women) are excelling in every field be it education, agriculture, space, technology and multiple other sectors,” he said.

It is clear that sustained support and schematic interventions aimed at women's empowerment can uplift India's economic, social, educational, and political status, he said.

“We have more than 15.7 million women-owned enterprises and women are successfully driving the entrepreneurial ecosystem across all strata of society,” Sawant said.