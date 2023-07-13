Centre to give Rs 100 to Goa to set up Unity Mall

Panaji, Jul 13 (PTI) The Centre will give Rs 100 crore to Goa to set up 'Unity Mall', an initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Som Parkash said on Thursday.

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry was addressing a press conference along with with Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

"An interest free loan of Rs 100 crore will be extended to Goa to set up Unity Mall, which is a dynamic retail space that will serve as a comprehensive destination for visitors to immerse themselves in the essence of Goa. It will feature one district-one product offerings and also an extensive range of local handicrafts," he said.

Parkash said cashew nuts have been identified as product one and feni as number two under one district-one product for North Goa.

"In South Goa district, the positions are reversed. Feni will be product one and cashew nuts product two. These product identifications serve to highlight the distinct specialties of each district, further reinforcing their unique identities," he added.

Khaunte said the DPR for Unity Mall will be finalised in one month. PTI RPS BNM BNM