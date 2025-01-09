Centre to hold 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur over welfare of women, children

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development will hold a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur from Friday over welfare of women and children in the country.

The event will bring together representatives from the central and state governments to address pressing challenges and develop innovative solutions for the welfare and development of women and children across India, according to an official statement.

The shivir will be inaugurated by Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

Other notable attendees include Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur.

At the event, Thakur will also present updates on ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and children.

Over the course of three days, the event will feature sessions focusing on key ministry initiatives, including Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

These discussions aim to refine policies and programs to ensure they effectively address the challenges faced by women and children.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presentation of best practices by various states and Union territories. These presentations will showcase successful initiatives addressing issues like child nutrition, women’s safety, and child welfare. Participants will explore ways to scale up these initiatives to enhance service delivery nationwide, the statement said.

Key topics for discussion include strengthening Anganwadi centres through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, intensifying child welfare efforts under Mission Vatsalya, and tackling critical issues such as women’s safety and child marriage through Mission Shakti, it said.

The use of technology, including the SHe-Box portal for workplace harassment, will also be explored.

The shivir aims to facilitate open discussions among stakeholders, providing a platform for collaborative problem-solving and idea-sharing. This effort is expected to generate actionable insights and strategies to ensure the ministry’s initiatives meet the needs of vulnerable people effectively.

The event will conclude on January 12 with a press conference where WCD Minister Annapurna Devi, Thakur, and senior officials will share the outcomes of the discussions and outline the ministry’s future course of action, the statement said. PTI UZM UZM KVK KVK