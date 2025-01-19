Centre-farmers meet on Feb 14; Dallewal takes medical aid

Chandigarh: The Centre will hold a meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, thus ending a stalemate over the resumption of a dialogue with the agitators, who have been demanding a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

Advertisment

Following the announcement of the proposed meeting, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 54th day on Saturday, agreed to take medical aid.

However, he will not end his indefinite fast till a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops is given, said farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande.

Later, pictures showing Dallewal taking medical aid with an intravenous drip were released by the farmers.

Advertisment

The breakthrough came after a delegation of officials from the Union agriculture ministry, led by Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met Dallewal and held a meeting with the representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which are spearheading the agitation for the last 11 months.

Following the announcement of the meeting on February 14, farmer leaders appealed to Dallewal to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed deliberations.

The Centre's delegation also urged Dallewal to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting, which will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration at Chandigarh at 5 pm on February 14.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters at the Khanauri protest site, Ranjan said a high-level delegation was sent by the Centre, keeping in mind the deteriorating health of Dallewal.

"We enquired about his health and held a meeting with the representatives (of the protesting farmer bodies)," he said.

Ranjan said the meeting will be held in Chandigarh on February 14.

Advertisment

"We urged him (Dallewal) to break his fast and take medical aid, so that he can participate in the meeting," he said.

A letter addressed to Dallewal, SKM (Non-Political) and KMM read: "This is in continuation of the previous meeting with the leaders of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), which was held on February 15, 2024 at Chandigarh.

"A meeting with the ministers of the government of India and the Punjab government regarding the demands of the farmers' unions has been convened on February 14, 2025 (5 pm) at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration Punjab (MGSIPA), Sector-26, Chandigarh. You are cordially invited to the meeting, please attend at the scheduled time. We hope that Dallewal will soon end his fast, recover and join the discussion," said the letter written by Ranjan.

Advertisment

Four rounds of meetings had taken place between Union ministers and the protesting farmers on February 8, 12, 15 and 18 last year, but the talks remained inconclusive.

Earlier in the day, the farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss.

The Centre's delegation held meetings with the representatives of both the forums.

Advertisment

A Punjab government team led by retired additional director general of police Jaskaran Singh and former deputy inspector general of police Narinder Bhargav, who were holding discussions with the farmer leaders, was also present.

According to farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, officials have said February 14 has been fixed for the meeting as Assembly polls are due in Delhi and the Model Code of Conduct will be in force in the capital till February 9.

When the Model Code of Conduct is in force, no government can make any announcement, Kohar said.

Advertisment

Sharing details about Dallewal's health, Kohar said the farmer leader was unable to take water and had been vomiting.

Doctors have warned that anything could happen to Dallewal, he added.

Before agreeing to take medical aid, Dallewal had asked the farmer leaders to take consent from the 121 farmers who were also on an indefinite fast.

A few days ago, a group of 111 farmers and later, 10 more farmers sat on a fast-unto-death in solidarity with Dallewal.

Dallewal, who is the convenor of the SKM (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

Farmers had said Dallewal had not eaten anything since November 26 last year and was just surviving on water.

Farmer leaders on Thursday said Dallewal has lost about 20-kg weight during his fast-unto-death.

The weight of Dallewal has reduced to 66.4 kg now from 86.9 kg, when he began the indefinite fast.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for their crops.