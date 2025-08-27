Centre to issue Rs 100 commemorative coin honouring Bhupen Hazarika; Himanta thanks Modi

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced to launch a Rs 100 commemorative coin to celebrate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Sarma shared the Gazette notification by the Union Ministry of Finance in a post on X.

"A timeless recognition for Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Glad to share the Ministry of Finance has issued the official gazette notification for issuance of a Rs 100 commemorative coin on the special occasion of the birth centenary of the Bharat Ratna," he added.

"Gratitude to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for always giving Sudhakantha the due recognition he deserves and making his centenary celebrations even special," Sarma said.

Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Hazarika on September 8 in Guwahati, has postponed his visit and now he will participate in the events related to the celebrations on September 13. PTI TR TR MNB