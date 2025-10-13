Centre to launch nation-wide digital life certificate campaign for pensioners from next month

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Centre will be conducting a nation-wide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners from November 1 to 30, covering 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters across India, an official statement issued on Monday said.

It will be organised in collaboration with 19 pension disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pensioners' Welfare Associations (PWAs), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Railways, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with the aim of ensuring outreach to every pensioner in the remotest corners of the country.

This will be the fourth such campaign, to be organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

This year, India Post Payments Bank will conduct DLC camps in all districts through its vast network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks (GDS), offering doorstep DLC services to all categories of pensioners irrespective of their bank, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Pensioners can obtain more information on this facility from ippbonline.com. IPPB staff are equipped with mobile devices enabling both fingerprint and face-based DLC generation, it said.

"Nineteen pension disbursing banks will hold camps at multiple locations across 300 cities, including visits to the homes and hospitals of aged, disabled, or sick pensioners. Fifty-seven registered Pensioners’ Welfare Associations will assist in mobilising pensioners and conducting camps in coordination with banks and IPPB," the statement said.

Pensioners have to submit a life certificate every year in the month of November for continuation of pension.

Banks and IPPB will jointly launch an extensive awareness campaign through SMS, WhatsApp, social media, banners, and local media coverage to inform pensioners about DLC submission options, it said.

The DLC campaign 4.0 is positioned as the largest-ever outreach initiative for pensioners, targeting 2 crore DLCs, with a strong emphasis on face authentication technology, ensuring universal coverage and ease of living for pensioners across the country, the statement said.

"During the DLC campaign 3.0 (2024), a record 1.62 crore DLCs were generated, including more than 50 lakh DLCs through face authentication technology, across 1,900 camps held in 800+ districts and cities. These achievements were made possible through the active participation of banks, IPPB, central ministries/departments, and PWAs," it added. PTI AKV NB