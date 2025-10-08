Centre to launch 'Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0' to safeguard students' health

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The ministries of Education and Health and Family Welfare will launch the 'Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0 (TFYC 3.0)' on Thursday to create a tobacco-free learning environment and protect the health of young citizens across India, according to officials.

Tobacco use continues to be a major public health challenge, claiming over 13 lakh lives annually in India. The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2019) reported that 8.4 per cent of students aged 13–15 years currently use tobacco products, with an average initiation age of just 10 years.

"Recognizing the vulnerability of youth, the Government has adopted a whole-of-government approach to address this issue through sustained awareness, prevention, and enforcement measures. This 60-day national campaign (TFYC 3.0) seeks to educate and empower children and youth to prevent the initiation of tobacco use, support those who wish to quit, and promote a strong culture of health and wellness across schools and institutes of higher education," an official statement said.

"States and Union Territories have been urged to reaffirm their commitment to implementing the Guidelines for Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) and undertake proactive activities for sensitising the youth on the ill effects of tobacco and other forms of substance abuse under the TFYC 3.0," it added.

The key activities under the campaign include enforcement drives to ensure educational institutions remain tobacco-free; capacity-building workshops for school heads, NSS and NCC volunteers and teachers to spread awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco and other forms of substance abuse; counselling and support sessions for students to quit tobacco and other forms of substance abuse; launch community campaigns to mark the 100-yard tobacco-free zones around schools, colleges, universities, vocational training institutions; competitions for innovative awareness campaigns and recognition of ToFEI-compliant institutions. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS