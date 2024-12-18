Centre to launch week-long good governance campaign on Thursday

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Centre will launch a week-long good governance initiatives on Thursday with an aim to bring effective governance closer to rural people, according to an official statement.

As part of the Good Governance Week activities, 2024, the "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore" nation-wide campaign for redresssal of public grievances and improving service delivery will be held in all districts, states and Union Territories from December 19th ' 24th, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message on the Good Governance Week has said, "What is most heartening to note is that 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' campaign continues to be a key element of Good Governance Week. Prashashan Gaon ki Ore' is not merely a slogan, but a transformational effort aimed at bringing effective Governance closer to rural people." This is a true essence of grassroots democracy, where development reaches the people, he said, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.

All chief secretaries, administrative reforms secretaries and DCs/DMs of all states-UTs have been invited in the virtual launch function, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

More than 700 districts across the nation will also organise workshops on Good Governance practices and improvement of service delivery, it said.

As part of this initiative, the states/UTs will focus on redressal of public grievances among others.

On December 23, all districts will conduct a workshop on good governance practices, the statement said.

A national-level workshop will be organised in Delhi on December 23 and it will be attended by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. PTI AKV TIR TIR