Centre to modernise online public grievance redressal system with AI says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Centre's online public grievance redressal system will be further modernised using next-generation technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Addressing a National Workshop on Effective Redressal of Public Grievances through a virtual platform, Singh highlighted that the average time for grievance resolution has dropped from 30 days to just 13 days and it "will soon be reduced further".

The Minister of State for Personnel underscored this achievement as a testament to the government's commitment to responsive and citizen-centric governance under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh said the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), launched in 2007, has undergone ten-step reforms that have revolutionised grievance management.

These advancements have resulted in over 1,16,000 grievances being registered in October 2024 alone, with pending grievances reduced to 53,897 in central secretariat, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

For 28 consecutive months, central secretariats have resolved over one lakh grievances each month, the minister said, adding that such bench marks underscore the effectiveness of the system.

Singh also announced the introduction of next-generation technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to further modernise the grievance redressal system.

These tools aim to make the process more user-friendly, efficient, and aligned with citizens' expectations, ultimately enhancing their ease of living, the statement read.

The minister emphasised the strategic significance of public grievances as a direct reflection of citizens' feedback on government services and policies.

Over 51,000 new users joined CPGRAMS in 2024, indicating its growing reach and reliability, he said.

These achievements, he added, demonstrate the government's focus on measurable outcomes and citizen satisfaction.

"We are committed to not just resolving grievances faster but also ensuring systemic reforms to prevent them from arising in the first place," Singh said.

The workshop witnessed participation from senior officials, ministry representatives, and key stakeholders who deliberated on further refining grievance redressal mechanisms for a citizen-friendly governance ecosystem, the statement said.