Centre to move bills to sack CMs and ministers after 30 days in detention

New Delhi: The Union government is gearing up for a fiery end to the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with Home Minister Amit Shah poised to introduce four significant bills in the Lok Sabha on August 20.

These include three amendments aimed at mandating the removal of arrested and detained political leaders to preserve constitutional morality, and a fourth bill targeting the regulation of online gaming with a proposed ban on real-money games.

Following introduction, a motion will be considered to refer the three governance-related bills to a Joint Committee of both Houses for further scrutiny.

The legislative agenda, outlined in a Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs note circulated today, also includes a special discussion on India’s space programme and its role in achieving “Viksit Bharat by 2047.” Any unfinished business from Wednesday will carry over to Thursday, August 21.

This development comes amid ongoing debates on political accountability, particularly in light of high-profile arrests like that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, where leaders have continued to hold office despite prolonged detention.

The Statements of Objects and Reasons across these bills emphasise that elected representatives must embody unimpeachable character, arguing that detention on serious charges could erode public trust and hinder good governance. “A Minister facing allegation of serious criminal offences… may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality,” the documents state.

Post-introduction, the government plans to move a motion referring these bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, signalling an intent for broader consultation before enactment.

The Online Gaming Regulation Bill: A crackdown on real-money games

In a separate but equally impactful move, the government will introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which proposes a blanket ban on real-money online gaming to address addiction risks and unregulated entities.

The legislation aims to outlaw pay-to-play games, with penalties including up to three years in jail and fines for violators. It would prohibit banks and financial institutions from processing related transactions, effectively curbing the sector.

While encouraging e-sports and social gaming, the bill targets money-based platforms, which industry leaders warn could devastate India’s real-money gaming sector and drive users to offshore sites. Critics, including gaming firms, have slammed the lack of consultation, calling it a “gift to offshore betting firms.” The proposed law also includes penalties for influencers who promote such games.

This bill aligns with the government’s push to regulate emerging digital sectors, following earlier drafts and concerns over gambling disguised as skill-based gaming.

While the governance amendments are aimed at standardising responses to political detentions, potentially affecting cases in states like Delhi and J&K, critics fear misuse amid allegations of selective enforcement against opposition figures.

The online gaming bill, meanwhile, could disrupt a booming industry valued at billions, prompting warnings of job losses and stifled innovation. Industry bodies have urged reconsideration, advocating a distinction between skill- and chance-based games.

Opposition pushes back

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi described them as creating a “vicious circle,” alleging rampant and disproportionate arrests of opposition leaders to destabilise their governments without electoral defeat, while ruling-party incumbents remain untouched.

Fellow Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi dismissed the bills as a “desperate attempt” by Home Minister Amit Shah to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, suggesting shifting political winds in Bihar.

As Parliament convenes tomorrow, all eyes will be on these reforms and their long-term impact on governance and industry.