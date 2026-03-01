Centre to organise good governance conference in Jammu on Tuesday

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government, will organise a day-long national governance conference on March 3 in Jammu, an official statement said.

The event aims to showcase and disseminate innovative governance practices adopted by districts across the country that have improved service delivery, citizen welfare and local development, it said.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will jointly inaugurate it.

The theme of the conference is "Holistic Development of Districts: Transforming Governance for Viksit Bharat", said the statement issued by the personnel ministry on Sunday.

The event will commence with a session showcasing Prime Minister's Award-winning initiatives for 2023 and 2024, featuring presentations from districts and institutions including Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Gomati (Tripura), Koraput (Odisha) and Kargil (UT of Ladakh).

The conference will showcase governance models that have received recognition under the various categories of the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, it said.

The second technical session will present additional award-winning initiatives covering aspirational blocks, innovative projects, and holistic district development models from Nalbari (Assam), Kupwara (J-K), the statement said.

A dedicated session on Jammu and Kashmir's best practices will highlight governance innovations from the Kulgam district, RFID-enabled Yatra management by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and the e-Suvidha initiative of the Ramban district.

The conference is expected to be attended by more than 200 delegates from across India, including senior administrators, domain experts, and practitioners in the field of public administration.

The conference seeks to provide a platform for district collectors, senior officials, policymakers and experts to share experiences, exchange ideas, and deliberate on strategies for achieving saturation of flagship schemes, integrated development across sectors, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms.