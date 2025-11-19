Centre to procure 4 Kharif crops from Rajasthan farmers for Rs 9,436 crore: CM

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) The Centre has approved a record procurement of four Kharif crops for about Rs 9,436 crore from Rajasthan farmers, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for clearing the state's proposals, the CM said the procurement will ensure Minimum Support Price to cultivators while protecting them from market risks.

The proposals were submitted under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) and the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

According to the official statement, the Centre will procure 3,05,750 metric tonnes (MT) of moong, 1,68,000 MT (100 per cent) of urad, 5,54,750 MT of groundnut and 2,65,750 MT of soybean for about Rs 9,436 crore.

The chief minister said transparent payment to farmers will be ensured through point-of-sale (PoS) based Aadhaar authentication and direct benefit transfer (DBT).

"Keeping farmers' interest paramount, the state government is continuously moving ahead to make the food providers of the state prosperous. Our double-engine government's priority is to make farmers economically strong," Sharma said.