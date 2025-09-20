Centre to procure green gram, black gram, sunflower from Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that under the Price Support Scheme system, the central government will procure green gram, black gram, sunflower, groundnut, and soybean from Karnataka, which will greatly benefit the state's farming community.

The minister said he had requested the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to approve the procurement of these crops grown in Karnataka during the 2025-26 Kharif season under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), as proposed by the state government.

"I am happy to share that the Union government has now approved this request," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X', sharing a letter from Chouhan regarding the same.

The letter dated September 20 from the Union agriculture minister to Joshi stated: "I am pleased to inform you that the Government of Karnataka has forwarded proposals for the implementation of PSS for the procurement of Green Gram, Black Gram, Sunflower, Groundnut, and Soyabean in the State during the 2025-26 Kharif season. After due consideration, this Ministry has approved the procurement of 38,000 MT of Green Gram, 60,180 MT of Black Gram, 15,650 MT of Sunflower, 61,148 MT of Groundnut and 1,15,000 MT of Soyabean under PSS in Karnataka." "The approval reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure them a stable and sustainable income," it added.

Joshi said that this decision reflects the central government's continued commitment to the welfare of farmers and urged the Karnataka government to immediately establish district-wise procurement centers and begin the procurement process across the state.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister for their timely support and farmer-friendly decision that will greatly benefit Karnataka's farming community," he added.