Centre to provide assistive devices to persons with disabilities inaugurated in Goa

Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) The Goa centre of ‘Pradhan Mantri Divyansha Kendra’, which will provide assistive devices to ‘divyangjan’ or persons with disabilities for free, was inaugurated on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant calling it a step towards creative an “inclusive Goa”.

“The centre will provide a wide range of assistive devices, including upper and lower limbs, digital hearing aids, smart canes, smartphones, and more, promoting independent living for divyangjan,” said Sawant after inaugurating the facility at the Goa Medical College.

Pradhan Mantri Divyansha Kendra is an initiative of the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities under the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards creating an inclusive Goa where divyangjan have easy access to the aids and equipment they need for independent living. The Pradhan Mantri Divyansha Kendra aligns with our commitment to empower every individual in our community,” he said.

The CM said the assistive devices will be made available to divyangjan for free as envisioned by the government of Goa to empower “our specially abled community”.

“This centre is a significant stride towards improving the lives of PwDs (persons with disabilities) in our state,” he added. PTI RPS NR