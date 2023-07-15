Centre to seek suggestions from states to amend PCPNDT Act to address sex ratio imbalance

Dehradun, Jul 15 (PTI) The Centre and states will work on a mission mode to address the issue of sex-ratio imbalance, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday and stressed on ensuring "comprehensive and saturation coverage" of all health schemes.

He said that concerns over sex-ratio imbalance across the country were discussed at the Swasthya Chintan Shivir here.

It has been decided that the Centre and states will work on a mission mode to address the issue, the minister said on the last day of the two-day conclave in the Uttarakhand capital.

The Centre will also seek suggestions from states for amending the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, for its effective implementation at the ground level to address sex-ratio imbalance, according to official sources.

India's Sex Ratio at Birth has improved from 904 females per thousand males in 2017-2019 to 907 in 2019-2020. It was recorded at 898 in 2014-2016, according to Sample Registration System (SRS) data.

During the shivir, states were also asked to focus on 100 per cent coverage under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY by launching a mega enrolment drive as well as promote organ donation.

Mandaviya asked states and union territories to strive for universal health coverage by roping in healthcare workers at the grassroots. Stressing on the need for ensuring "comprehensive and saturation coverage" of all health schemes, he said no eligible beneficiary should be left behind.

Mandaviya hoped that the Swasthya Chintan Shivir -- the 15th Conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare -- would provide suggestions on how to shore up existing healthcare facilities as well as on new interventions required across the country. "The Swasthya Chintan Shivir should help bring us closer to the idea of last mile connectivity in health. In the last two days, we have seen a detailed overview of the health sector in India today, and the direction that we should take going forward to ensure universal health coverage," Mandaviya said. "Lok bhagidari" (people's participation) in the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat programme can go a long way to make India TB free, Mandaviya said as he exhorted states to encourage people to come forward to become "Ni-Kshay Mitras".

The Union minister said, "Lok Bhagidari, people's participation, is a very essential activity to eliminate the burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the country." "Our approach toward TB elimination shows the Indian approach to healthcare. I exhort people to come forward to become Ni-kshay Mitras, as it can go a long way to make India TB free," he said. He asked states to make TB elimination a priority, and give it further impetus. Mandaviya said states must support the divyang population of the country by making it easier to issue disability certificates.

"When we go back to our states from this immersive Chintan Shivir, let us employ the learnings from this conclave and resolve through our focused policies that we shall saturate the nation with Ayushman Bharat cards, and Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs; and make our states TB Mukt, and also work towards eliminating leprosy, Kalaazar, and malaria from the country," Mandaviya said. PTI PLB ANB ANB