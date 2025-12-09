Centre to send expert team to Arunachal for conservation of manuscripts

Itanagar, Dec 9 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Culture will send an expert team to Arunachal Pradesh to undertake scientific documentation, digitisation and conservation of rare manuscripts of Buddhist and indigenous faiths in five districts, an official statement said on Tuesday.

An official delegation led by state Art and Culture Secretary Mamta Riba attended a workshop chaired by the ministry's Secretary Vivek Aggarwal recently, where the Arunachal Pradesh government flagged the need for immediate support to preserve its rich manuscript heritage under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, it said.

The three-member state delegation underlined the significance of the Lik-Thai manuscripts of Namsai, ancient Buddhist Kangyur scriptures, and other rare indigenous collections, and sought assistance for scientific conservation, systematic documentation and modern archival infrastructure.

A detailed presentation on the Gyan Bharatam Mission showcased extensive field documentation carried out in Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang and Namsai districts.

The survey reported the discovery of rare manuscripts and traditional scripts, including texts containing episodes from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, indicating deep historical and literary linkages among the communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The presentation also warned that age, climatic conditions and inadequate archival facilities pose serious threats to these materials and proposed a structured roadmap for preservation, digitisation, capacity-building and cultural continuity.

Aggarwal commended the state government's proactive efforts and assured them of immediate central support.

He announced that a central expert team would soon visit all five districts to initiate scientific documentation, digitisation and conservation of the Lik-Thai texts, Kangyur collections and other identified ancient manuscripts, including those linked to the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

The Union secretary also announced the establishment of a dedicated manuscript and digitisation support cell at the ministry for the state to ensure coordinated and long-term assistance.

The Arunachal Pradesh government welcomed the assurances and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the state's manuscript and script heritage under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, with the aim of contributing substantially to the national digital repository, it added.