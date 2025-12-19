Centre to set up city-level bureaus in country to promote 'MICE' tourism: Official

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism on Friday announced its plan to establish autonomous "city-level convention promotion bureaus" starting next year, in partnership with other stakeholders to elevate several Indian cities into globally competitive 'MICE' destinations.

'MICE' tourism refers to tourism-related activities linked with business meetings, conventions and exhibitions.

While an official roadmap is yet to be drawn, the initial plan is to open such centres on a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode in state capitals and one other city in a state, a senior official told PTI.

The idea is to bolster capacities and capabilities of smaller cities too to host big, international events, as well as decentralise the coordination work, he said.

The Tourism ministry, in a statement, said it is "set to establish city-level convention promotion bureaus as independent bodies, in partnership with stakeholders, beginning in 2026, to significantly boost India's Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism ecosystem." Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Suman Billa, said this at the inauguration of EventTech & MarTech Summit 2025, organised by the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA) here, it said.

With iconic venues such as Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi Complex in Delhi, and Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and MICE tourism being prioritised under the Incredible India campaign, "our objective is to elevate several Indian cities into globally competitive MICE destinations", he said.

Addressing the gathering of exhibition industry representatives, Billa said various states are "unlocking" tourism opportunities in their own unique ways, and the time has now come to place India "prominently on the global 'MICE' map".

Highlighting the importance of institutional reform, Billa said the establishment of "professional city MICE bureaus" will form the "cornerstone" of India's national 'MICE' strategy.

These bureaus will function as "autonomous institutions" providing coordinated, world-class support demanded by global events, the ministry said.

Acting as a "single facilitator" for permissions and local partner networking, this framework aims to double India's share of the global 'MICE' market within the next five years, he added.

Emphasising on the role of technology, the top official of the ministry said the 'MICE' sector must "proactively adopt" advanced computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation solutions to redefine the planning, management and delivery of large-scale national and international events.

By integrating smart technologies at major event venues, generating predictive insights, and accelerating digital adoption across the ecosystem, India will be well positioned as a "future-ready" exhibition and event destination, he said.

Sooraj Dhawan, president, IEIA, said the association is working on a "transformative roadmap" to propel India into the top five global exhibition markets.

India's 'MICE' market, valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 103.7 billion by 2030, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Central to capturing this growth is the national strategy of establishing city-level 'MICE' bureaus on a PPP mode, he said.

A major highlight of the event was a round-table summit on the 'Indian MICE Industry Roadmap for the Next Five Years', along with the official launch of IEIA's strategic report, titled "India MICE Opportunities Overview (2025–2030)", which outlines a comprehensive blueprint for leveraging institutional support and technology to strengthen India's leadership in the global 'MICE' sector.

IEIA is the apex body that represent exhibition organisers, venue owners and service providers. It serves as the 'gateway to Indian trade shows', driving the exhibition industry as a key engine of economic growth, it said.