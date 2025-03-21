Centre trying to build consensus among states on river linking: Minister in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) All basin states are on board for river inter-liking projects and the Centre is working to build a consensus among them, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He also asserted that action has been taken against officials and others over discrepancies found in the implementation of the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and that no one will be spared in any state.

Speaking during a debate on the demands for grants of the Jal Shakti ministry, Patil said 30 rivers have been identified for inter-linking and detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared for 11.

Since water is a state subject, the Centre cannot move ahead till there is a consensus among the state governments, the Union minister added.

Citing a lack of consensus among the basin states, he said the Centre is working to bring them on the same page.

The National Perspective Plan (NPP) was prepared by the then Ministry of Irrigation (now Ministry of Jal Shakti) in August 1980 for water resources development through inter-basin transfer of water and transferring water from water-surplus basins to water-deficit basins. Under the NPP, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has identified 30 links (16 under Peninsular Component and 14 under Himalayan Component) for preparing feasibility reports.

Responding to claims made by opposition members regarding slow pace in the implementation of the "Nal se Jal" scheme and cases of alleged corruption, Patil said more than 15 crore households have been provided with tap-water connections, which is 80 per cent of the target.

He said action has been taken in several cases against officials and others for discrepancies and alleged corruption, and asserted that no one will be spared, irrespective of the parties in power in the states concerned.

Patil also pointed out that since the scheme is implemented by the states, the Centre is in constant touch with them to ensure its speedy implementation. He said the Centre accepts that there could be some discrepancies but those are being settled.

Citing an independent report, the minister said 5.5 crore hours of women are being saved every day by providing households with tap connections as now, they do not have to travel for kilometres to fetch water.

As many as 25 lakh women across five lakh villages have been provided kits to check water quality, which proves that the Narendra Modi government is providing safe, potable water to citizens.

Patil asserted that to end a fragmented approach in dealing with various water-related issues, Prime Minister Modi had decided to set up the Jal Shakti ministry.

Referring to river pollution, he said the Centre is helping the states in this regard and water pollution levels have decreased. The increase in the number of river dolphins is a fine example of the efforts undertaken, he added.

Patil said river dolphins have now been seen in areas where they were not present earlier.

The House later passed the demands for grants of the ministry, with cut motions moved by opposition members being negated by a voice vote. PTI NAB RC