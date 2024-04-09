Centre trying to force opposition parties to 'surrender' by misusing agencies: K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to force the opposition parties to "surrender" before them by misusing CBI, ED and other central agencies.

Calling the BJP a "washing machine", he claimed that 23 out of 25 opposition leaders, who had earlier faced allegations, got clean chit after joining the saffron party.

"Their intention is, you be subservient to us or we will put you in jail. Modi ji is trying to increase their political influence by using ED, CBI like hunting dogs. It will have its impact," he told PTI videos here.

"Kavitha ji was arrested. Why? To make KCR surrender to them. Arvind Kejriwal ji was arrested. Why? Aam Admi Party should support them politically," Rama Rao, son of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Similarly, then Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested and a case was recently registered against the daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to make them "surrender", he alleged.

Claiming that the BJP may succeed in making some leaders "surrender" or threaten some parties due to these alleged pressure tactics, he said he is confident that people of the country would definitely give an appropriate verdict on all these issues.

Noting that the BRS would soon be entering into the 24th year of its formation during which it has seen many ups and downs, Rama Rao claimed that his party is the true champion of Telangana people's cause.

It will continue to do well as long as it has people's support though some leaders might have left the party to join others, he said.

Rama Rao expressed confidence that the BRS would win 9-10 seats in the present Lok Sabha polls like it did in 2019.

He described the present general elections as a contest between the "reality of 10 years of BRS rule" and the "lie" of 100 days of Congress rule in Telangana, alleging that the Congress government has not fulfilled several of its election promises.

He also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of failing to deliver on several of his poll promises, including Rs two lakh farm loan waiver and Rs 2,500 per month for women.

During the previous BRS, welfare schemes like 'Rythu Bandhu', social security pensions, water and electricity supply were implemented effectively, he said. PTI SJR SJR ROH