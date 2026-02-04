'Centre trying to stab farmers again', Punjab AAP leader slams India-US trade deal

Amritsar, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab AAP leader Talbir Gill on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the India-US trade deal, accusing it of again preparing to “stab” the country's “annadatas” in the back.

“It will be the biggest attack so far on our farmers and farming,” Gill, the AAP in charge for the Majitha Assembly constituency in Amritsar district, alleged.

Earlier too, the BJP government tried to implement three “black” farm laws on the farmers before repealing them, he said.

“Our farmers firmly opposed the black laws by sitting at Delhi's borders. There was hardly any farmer family in the country which did not participate in that movement," Gill said.

"This cruel BJP government made every possible attempt to somehow destroy farming, but they had to bow before the unity of the farmers.

“The Modi government is conspiring to fill the coffers of the corporate houses at the cost of the farmers who work day and night," Gill alleged.

Gill also questioned the trade deal, claiming that it took place behind the scenes, hidden from the public.

Demanding to make the agreement public, the AAP leader said, “This secret deal is once again indicating the return of the 'black laws', which is a well-planned move to erase the very existence of farmers.” He also appealed to the people of Punjab, and the country, to stand with the farmers against the policies of the BJP.

India and the US agreed to a trade deal on Monday under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

Making the announcement, US President Donald Trump said India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non-tariff barriers" against the US to zero, and that New Delhi would buy American goods, including energy, worth more than USD 500 billion. PTI CHS ARI ARI