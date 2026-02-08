Centre trying to weaken Kerala rubber sector, alleges Jose K Mani

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani has alleged that the Centre is making a planned attempt to undermine rubber farmers and the rubber economy of Kerala by shifting its cultivation to the northeastern states.

Mani was speaking at a reception accorded to the LDF's 'Vikasana Munneta Jatha' for the middle zone, in which he was serving as a captain, on Saturday.

KC(M) is a key ally in the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF.

Targeting the BJP-led union government, Mani alleged that the Centre is strategically relocating rubber cultivation to the northeastern states.

According to him, this move is aimed at economically weakening Kerala by shifting rubber cultivation away from the southern state.

He accused the BJP-led union government of imposing an undeclared economic blockade on the state by withholding financial allocations that are rightfully due.

The KC(M) supremo further alleged that whenever the state government announces development projects, both the Congress-led UDF and the BJP oppose them.

He further said that the UDF and the BJP are competing with each other in blocking the state's development and that both remain silent against the Centre's measures that are economically squeezing Kerala.

Despite these financial constraints, Mani said the LDF government has been able to ensure development through alternative mechanisms such as Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and implement welfare schemes through efficient financial management.

He also alleged that the UDF has consistently attempted to stall the state's development and progress by raising unnecessary controversies.