Centre unable to maintain law and order in Delhi: Atishi on school blast

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday said the blast near a school in Delhi has exposed the "crumbling" law and order in the city and shows that the BJP-led central government is unable to fulfil its responsibility of keeping the Delhiites safe.

The BJP spends most of its time obstructing the work of the elected government in Delhi instead, Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.

रोहिणी स्थित एक स्कूल के बाहर Bomb Blast की घटना दिल्ली की चरमराती सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल खोल रही है।



दिल्ली में लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की जिम्मेदारी भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार के पास है। लेकिन भाजपा अपना ये काम छोड़कर सारा समय दिल्ली की चुनी हुई सरकार के कामों को रोकने में लगाती है।



यही… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 20, 2024

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the AAP's allegations.

The blast took place near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area on Sunday morning. Though no one was injured in the incident, a wall of the school, nearby shops and a car were damaged, according to police.

"The bomb blast outside a school in Rohini exposes the crumbling law and order situation in Delhi," Atishi said.

"The law and order of Delhi is the responsibility of the BJP-led central government. The BJP spends most of its time stalling the work of the elected government in Delhi instead.

"Due to this, the situation in Delhi today is like that of Mumbai during the underworld era of the 1990s. Shots are fired openly, gangsters are extorting money and criminals are emboldened," she charged.

The BJP lacks both the intention and capability to work, the chief minister said.

If by mistake the people of Delhi bring the BJP to power in the capital, then schools, hospitals and water and electricity services will also suffer like the law and order situation, she added.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP is unable to maintain law and order in Delhi.

"The people have given the BJP the responsibility of maintaining law and order and keeping them safe but the party is failing to fulfil its only responsibility," he said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present at the press conference, targeted Lt Governor V K Saxena over the incident.

"Where are you LG sahab? Whenever a road is blocked due to construction or waterlogging, you go there with your camerapersons but today there was a bomb blast in the city and you are missing," he said.

The AAP alleged there has been an increase in violent incidents, including gangsters demanding ransom from traders, shootings and murders, in Delhi and called on the BJP to prioritise public safety.

In a purported video of the blast circulating on social media, thick white smoke is seen rising above buildings as frantic birds fly over.

Forensic experts inspecting the area outside the CRPF school found a suspicious "white powder" on the spot and sent it for examination, according to officials.