Centre unlocks biometrics of over 9 lakh people affected during NRC for issuing Aadhaar: Himanta

Guwahati, Sept 18 (PTI) The Centre has unlocked the biometrics of over 9 lakh people affected during the NRC in Assam, and started the process of issuing Aadhaar cards to them, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

He said the UIDAI will dispatch 12,000-13,000 such Aadhaar cards to Tinsukia on September 23 on a pilot basis.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is releasing biometrics for 9.35 lakh NRC-BME blocked cases of Assam. So far, 5 lakh Aadhaar cards have been generated!" Sarma posted on X.

"My deep gratitude to Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah for his kindness," he said.

To know the status, people can check the FAQs on UIDAI's website or call their helpline at 1947. They can also contact UIDAI through email at helpdesk.roghy@uidai.net.in or call 0361-2221819, he added.

Sarma earlier said the Centre had instructed the UIDAI to issue the Aadhaar cards as it was established that there was "no correlation between inclusion of name in NRC and Aadhaar registration".

A total of 9,35,682 people had submitted the biometrics for Aadhaar cards between February and August 2019, at Aadhar centres, which also doubled up as NRC centres, and it was due to confusion that the biometrics of these people were locked, he said.

These citizens faced problems due to it, he said.

Sarma, however, recently said that new applicants for Aadhaar cards in Assam need to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN) as in some districts, more people were applying for it than the projected population.